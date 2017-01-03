LETTER: Probe all state entities

The parliamentary inquiry into the governance of the SABC was refreshing and illuminating. We witnessed the fact that SA is blessed with a core of honest citizens who are determined to bury the legacy of the rotting corpse the ANC has become. My proposition is that this process should be replicated for every one of our state-owned enterprises. Let us hold them up to the light to reveal the naked bones on the skeletons of the criminals within the governing party. This prospect could be even more illuminating than the damning revelations about the SABC.

AR Viljoen

Elgin