LETTER: Odious SABC disclosures

03 January 2017 - 05:59 AM
The SABC office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
I followed the televised Parliament investigation into the SABC and am appalled at the revelations of arrogance, dictatorship, deliberately ignoring the law and good governance, and probable fraud and potential theft.

Most of all, the performance in Parliament of Professor "Can’t remember-I didn’t know-First time I am hearing this-I was unaware-Nobody informed me-It was not brought to the attention of the board" Maguvhe left me totally flabbergasted as to how he was ever installed as the board chairman. He didn’t know who the shareholders are of SABC, didn’t know who the money belonged to, didn’t know, didn’t know, didn’t know — he didn’t know anything!

He couldn’t even remember whether he voted yes or no on the controversial appointment of Hlaudi Motsoeneng!

Mike Edwards

Johannesburg

