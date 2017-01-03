Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Friedman way off mark

03 January 2017 - 05:59 AM
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

One wonders what Steven Friedman was smoking when he wrote in one of his last columns of 2016: "It is hard to think of a single free market argument that would justify immigration control. It is surely impossible to advocate free markets without insisting that people have the right to work where they choose, wherever they are born, and that employers have the right to hire them" (Immigration exposes free market bias, December 14).

This is the old one world claptrap epitomised by that odd American who arrived here on what he called a world passport. He is now back in the US, where he would be well advised to apply for a genuine passport. Friedman should try a world passport.

Friedman’s curious vision of a world without borders begs the question of terrorists seeking entry to execute abominations, or seasoned criminals flitting in and out of countries to do their dirty work, or maniacs hijacking commercial airliners carrying hundreds of innocents. And then there are the unfortunate bearers of deadly diseases, child trafficking, the sex trade, drug smuggling and so on.

Get real, Friedman, and don’t insult us with childish arguments in a grown-up newspaper.

Stephen Mulholland
Via e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
How China perceives SA as an investor destination ...
Opinion
2.
ANC outrage over mayor’s Taipei trip just a smoke ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC Women's League the voice ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Will Zuma be dumped?
Opinion
5.
Government misses an important point in fracas ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.