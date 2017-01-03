LETTER: Friedman way off mark

One wonders what Steven Friedman was smoking when he wrote in one of his last columns of 2016: "It is hard to think of a single free market argument that would justify immigration control. It is surely impossible to advocate free markets without insisting that people have the right to work where they choose, wherever they are born, and that employers have the right to hire them" (Immigration exposes free market bias, December 14).

This is the old one world claptrap epitomised by that odd American who arrived here on what he called a world passport. He is now back in the US, where he would be well advised to apply for a genuine passport. Friedman should try a world passport.

Friedman’s curious vision of a world without borders begs the question of terrorists seeking entry to execute abominations, or seasoned criminals flitting in and out of countries to do their dirty work, or maniacs hijacking commercial airliners carrying hundreds of innocents. And then there are the unfortunate bearers of deadly diseases, child trafficking, the sex trade, drug smuggling and so on.

Get real, Friedman, and don’t insult us with childish arguments in a grown-up newspaper.

Stephen Mulholland

Via e-mail