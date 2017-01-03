LETTER: Escalation of cyber war

The diplomatic stand-off between the US and Russia over allegations that Russian hackers sought to actively influence the outcome of the US presidential election must be cautiously reviewed. According to media reports, 17 federal intelligence institutions have concluded that the Russian government was behind

the hacking.

Cyber war is being waged by every nation. History reminds us that during the presidency of George W Bush the US intelligence establishment produced fake documents claiming that Iraq had an arsenal of weapons of mass destruction. Those claims were proven to be false, at a cost of 1-million Iraqi dead.

Cyber 9-11 is a reality across the globe, including in the US. Any number of malicious actors, from powerful states to sophisticated global criminals, could leverage an attack against the US using a variety of stealthy methods. During 2015 there were 228,000 such cyber incidents against the US.

Hillary Clinton’s unwise decision to use a private e-mail server was an invitation for any hacker. In mid 2015 Chinese hackers stole the security clearances of more than 22-million US citizens in what was the largest and most catastrophic cyber data breach in US history.

The US is itself a world leader in global hacking. The National Security Agency has gained access to 258 targets in 89 countries. Its global hacking operations average 280 a year.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg