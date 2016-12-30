LETTER: All South Africans must all speak up against corruption and wrongdoing

Sir, I was very pleased to be able to attend the Mkonto we Sizwe Council convened by a steering committee headed by General Siphiwe Nyanda, former chief of staff of Mkonto and the SADF, on Saturday 17 December 2016. This was a remarkable event attended by about a thousand veterans of Mkonto, many of whom had been in various camps across Africa or had worked underground in South Africa.

Quite a number had not been active for some time because of disillusionment with the performance of the ANC leadership and the widespread corruption and state capture. This was the theme of the conference. The Mkonto Council, like the 101 Veterans movement, is outside of the formal structures of the ANC but both insist that they are part and parcel of ANC processes.

Reaction from the top six leaders of the ANC to the 101 Veterans was at first rather dismissive on the grounds that they were not part of ANC branches and provincial structures. But there seems to have been a change of heart and the veterans have now attended a series of meetings with top ANC leaders. It is unimaginable that representatives of the Mkonto meeting could be snubbed especially as they are all members of the ANC.

Both these movements have raised the strongest criticisms of the performance of the present ANC leadership as being in breach of the long traditions and values of the ANC. Personally I am gratified to be part of both movements which seek to uphold the values and traditions of Luthuli, Tambo and Mandela and which reject the values and actions of the present leadership.

I have no doubt that the country as a whole is disenchanted with the corruption and wrongdoing that we are witnessing at the SABC, NPA, the Hawks and in other state entities. The time has surely come for other sections of our society: religious, business, civil society and trade unions to speak out too against these abuses.

Ben Turok

Email