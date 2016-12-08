Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Try harder at the stove

08 December 2016 - 04:00 AM
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

I agree wholeheartedly, and then some, with Tim Cohen’s views on nuclear power for SA and congratulate him on being a photovoltaic pioneer, but I am sad to see that he thinks a gas stove is difficult to use (Nuclear fears lie in those devilish details, December 5).

Our household has been using a counter-top gas stove with four burners for about six years now and find it very convenient. It is cheaper and more energy efficient than grid electricity for cooking, and it makes it easier to time your dishes.

Granted, a gas oven is a pain to use, but one can buy counter-top micro-cum-convection ovens that do not draw a heavy current and can simply be plugged in. I hope Cohen does not give up on gas stoves, or on solar power.

Janneke Weidema
Pretoria

