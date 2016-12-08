LETTER: Mourning Dilbert absence

I am most aggrieved to note the continued absence of Dilbert from Business Day.
How do you expect us to manage our businesses without the best management advice available in the world today?
Arthur Messaris
Via e-mail
I am most aggrieved to note the continued absence of Dilbert from Business Day.
How do you expect us to manage our businesses without the best management advice available in the world today?
Arthur Messaris
Via e-mail
Need to stay informed?Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.
Please login or register to comment.