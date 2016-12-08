Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mourning Dilbert absence

08 December 2016 - 04:00 AM
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

I am most aggrieved to note the continued absence of Dilbert from Business Day.

How do you expect us to manage our businesses without the best management advice available in the world today?

Arthur Messaris
Via e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Huffington Post denial ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Why Brian Molefe’s R30.1m golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
4.
Zuma king on ANC’s chessboard of pawns
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: Business must help shape a new future
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.