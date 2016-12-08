LETTER: If 17-million go hungry…

I have been following media exposure of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) debacle, including coverage of parliamentary proceedings, with utter dismay (Social grants chaos looms as Sassa stalls, December 6).

This was compounded by the experience of a pensioner who is disabled and has no transport. Her nearest Sassa office is 18km away. It was recently arranged with Sassa for her old-age pension to be paid directly into her bank account. But after two such deposits by Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), the pension benefit distributor, there was no deposit on December 1.

Enquiries required calls to Sassa’s call centre, which passed the buck to the CPS call centre, which could confirm only that the funds were unpaid and suggested a visit to the nearest Sassa offices to sort it out. Pensions are dealt with only on Mondays.

Apart from not having funds available for five days, that pensioner had to arrange for transport and help. Despite arriving before Sassa opened for business (the queue by that time was considerable, the bulk of people arriving to apply for or to validate pensions), it still took four hours to reach the overburdened inquiries section. It took only 10 minutes to establish that the system had defaulted on payment to the Sassa debit card. After some effort by the helpful agent, the banking service was seemingly restored.

We’ll find out on January 1. At least the funds will be available through an ATM or a visit to Pick n Pay or Checkers.

Multiply that experience to a worst-case scenario of no benefits payable to 17-million people come March or April through Sassa’s failure to sort out the tender debacle, and there will be blood on the streets. I would not like to be in Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s shoes, and God help the ANC government if this comes to pass.

Milner Erlank

Cape Town