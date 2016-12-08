Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s wrong turn

08 December 2016 - 04:00 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
It is costing New York’s taxpayers $1m a day to protect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, causing mayhem for tourists and locals who live in the area. However, the US can afford this luxury; this is not the case in SA.

In Johannesburg we have a similar problem with Cyril Ramaphosa’s blue-light cavalcade, which blocks off William Nicol Drive daily. There are eight motorcycles and about 10 luxury vehicles, with a total value exceeding R10m. This wasteful expenditure is funded by the taxpayer and can only make SA more unproductive in the long term.

Ramaphosa talks about inequality, but he should practise what he preaches and drive his own car. I trust Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will do what Helen Zille did in Cape Town and ban blue lights in Johannesburg.

James McWilliams
Johannesburg

