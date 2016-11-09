LETTER: Trump mirrors global trend

What is happening in the US, traditionally known as the leader of the free world, is not happening in isolation. It mirrors a global trend: people feel uncertain and even threatened in a fast-changing world, leading to an inward turn and isolationism. Uncertain times provide fertile ground for divisive leaders, populists and even racists. We see it again today.

In prosperous times, people are welcomed into countries to do the hard and dirty work. In difficult times, they become the enemies that threaten the good life. The bridges that welcomed them into prosperous countries are being replaced by walls. However, in a global village where economies, countries, nations and individuals are interdependent and interconnected, turning back the clock is a pipe-dream. In the world we are living in, we need more bridges and fewer walls. We need leaders who unite and not divide.

Given the leadership role of the US, the 2016 presidential campaign will have global echoes. Whatever the outcome of this election, much work lies ahead to undo the damage caused by the divisive candidate of the once proud Republican Party, who has a narrow world vision.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag