LETTER: SA voters show maturity

There have been calls for the electoral system of proportional representation to be changed because it is said it does not ensure accountability of elected politicians to their constituencies. The system allows voters to vote for political parties and not individuals and it consequently has allowed parties to ignore the views of voters when selecting candidates for elections.

However, since the most recent local government elections the voters have shown maturity by making choices according to their own opinions and experience of the performance of the ruling party in government, or how the opposition parties have held the government accountable. Therefore the voters are no longer necessarily voting according to loyalty to a party but on the basis of merit concerning governance matters.

The ANC has evidently been the most affected by this maturity of the voter.

In the next elections, in 2019, the voter will increasingly evaluate parties according to who their candidates are and not according to affiliation. The question will be whether candidates chosen make a party electable or not, especially for high positions such as president. What will count for good prospects of success will be the moral standing of the candidates, which will depend on factors such as perceptions of past association with corrupt practices or persons.

Whoever the parties choose will have to pass the public moral standing test.

Voters have changed the rules of the game.

Mighty Madasa

Via e-mail