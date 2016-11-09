LETTER: Politicians’ days numbered

I’ve changed my mind. We don’t need leadership in this country. A leader will by definition need to be a politician. Those politicians who aren’t rotten to the core are hamstrung by political processes and their need to retain power at all costs.

Frankly, I think the days of politicians as we know them are numbered, not just here but the world over. I can see the day when we will have politicians who write and lobby policy and then step aside so that professionals can execute the policies, held accountable through executive committees.

I believe this is an emerging trend and explains why Trump has done so well. A lot of people have sniffed Clinton out for what she is — part of the status quo and deeply beholden to entrenched political interests. Trump had no power but he has credibility and authenticity, and with it authority. Not moral authority though. Clinton has power, but no authority.

What we need is someone with moral authority. Someone who is unencumbered by political ambitions or the need to acquire wealth and power. Mandela? Gandhi? Mandela wasn’t so much a leader as he was a person of indisputable moral authority who spoke sense.

I cannot think of one public person right now who I would take seriously. They say there are still good people in the ANC. That may be so, but they’re obviously not good enough to make a difference. Pravin Gordhan and Thuli Madonsela are good examples of people who have the integrity required to do the job for which they have been employed, but they are not there yet on the moral authority front.

James Drew

Via e-mail