LETTER: Picture not of Lesotho

The photograph that accompanied the feature on Lesotho (Sauna rhythm is ideal for Lesotho, October 28) is Tendele Camp in the KwaZulu-Natal Parks Board Ezemvelo (Royal Natal National Park). It is certainly not in Lesotho.

The policeman’s helmet mountain rock at the top of the ridge on the left is clearly visible to many of us who know this area extremely well in the Northern Drakensberg area of KwaZulu-Natal looking at the Amphitheatre of the Drakensberg.

The Tendele Camp is typified by the concrete strip roads between the chalets, which have an uninterrupted magnificent view of the Amphitheatre.

Joan Irving

River Club