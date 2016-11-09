Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Picture not of Lesotho

09 November 2016 - 04:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The photograph that accompanied the feature on Lesotho (Sauna rhythm is ideal for Lesotho, October 28) is Tendele Camp in the KwaZulu-Natal Parks Board Ezemvelo (Royal Natal National Park). It is certainly not in Lesotho.

The policeman’s helmet mountain rock at the top of the ridge on the left is clearly visible to many of us who know this area extremely well in the Northern Drakensberg area of KwaZulu-Natal looking at the Amphitheatre of the Drakensberg.

The Tendele Camp is typified by the concrete strip roads between the chalets, which have an uninterrupted magnificent view of the Amphitheatre.

Joan Irving
River Club

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
EDITORIAL: Optimum deal way off optimal
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA is now a proxy democracy
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Failure to sign Fica amendment ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.