LETTER: Boks need to think ahead

Ireland made clear their World Cup intentions last weekend by demolishing the All Blacks. They systematically outplayed the New Zealanders and their passion and purpose were there for all to see. Their fitness for the game was also superior.

That said, the Springboks are in a rebuilding phase, with young players who will certainly be moulded for the future team. However, some players the coach selected are either retiring or past their prime. This is concerning because there are many young players waiting for a chance to prove themselves.

It appears that coach Allister Coetzee would like to win at all costs by including the older players. The shrewd approach would be to forego a win against England in 2016, and build a team along the lines of Ireland and New Zealand by grooming the younger players.

It is difficult to fathom Coetzee’s reasoning in appointing Adriaan Strauss to captain the Boks when he clearly has no future in the team. Likewise, with many of the older players, who are past their prime. Surely, shaping the future Bok team is more important than fielding a team with the goal of beating the English this year?

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff