Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Boks need to think ahead

09 November 2016 - 04:00
Allister Coetzee. Picture: REUTERS
Allister Coetzee. Picture: REUTERS

Ireland made clear their World Cup intentions last weekend by demolishing the All Blacks. They systematically outplayed the New Zealanders and their passion and purpose were there for all to see. Their fitness for the game was also superior.

That said, the Springboks are in a rebuilding phase, with young players who will certainly be moulded for the future team. However, some players the coach selected are either retiring or past their prime. This is concerning because there are many young players waiting for a chance to prove themselves.

It appears that coach Allister Coetzee would like to win at all costs by including the older players. The shrewd approach would be to forego a win against England in 2016, and build a team along the lines of Ireland and New Zealand by grooming the younger players.

It is difficult to fathom Coetzee’s reasoning in appointing Adriaan Strauss to captain the Boks when he clearly has no future in the team. Likewise, with many of the older players, who are past their prime. Surely, shaping the future Bok team is more important than fielding a team with the goal of beating the English this year?

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
EDITORIAL: Optimum deal way off optimal
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA is now a proxy democracy
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Failure to sign Fica amendment ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.