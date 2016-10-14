Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma could flee country

14 October 2016 - 09:00 AM

So President Jacob Zuma and his fellow criminals are pressing ahead with their attempts to capture (or hobble) the Treasury. He may delay his prosecution on 700-odd charges, but sooner or later he will have to face the music, and he will probably face jail time.

If we put the two together there is only one logical course of action left for Zuma to take — sooner or later he is going to have to flee the country. One of these days, expect him not to return from one of his many jaunts overseas. Wouldn’t that be a shock?

Nobody seems to be focused on the other key players in the multitude of scandals enveloping Zuma — his lawyers. Nor on the lawyers of the Gupta family. These lawyers are surely complicit by virtue of their defending these people?

James Drew
Via e-mail

