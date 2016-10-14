Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mamelodi model of hope

14 October 2016 - 07:37 AM

It is heart-warming to see township events like Mamelodi Fashion Week taking shape. The event was staged recently at Ikageng Hall in Mamelodi East and not only brought a glimmer of hope to local fashion designers who used the platform to showcase their designs and fashion talent, but showed that ordinary people can take matters into their hands to provide a stage for township fashion enthusiasts.

Special thanks go to founder and MD Refilwe Chiloane for inspiring the youth to shine. May her courage also rub off on big businesses, so that they provide assistance to the event. Now in its third year, Mamelodi Fashion Week continues to grow and I wish that big brands like Proudly South African, the textile industry and mainstream companies that host international fashion week events would lend a helping hand to unearth new talent in the township.

Themba Mzula Hleko
Rosslyn Gardens

