LETTER: Astral paid its CIPC dues

Astral Foods was mentioned in an article (Twenty firms named for misstating turnover, October 12) as "…misstating their annual turnover and paying the incorrect fees to the CIPC (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission)".

We would like to clarify that all CIPC fees for all Astral’s operational entities — the companies generating the turnover — were correctly paid.

The misinterpretation came when the fee for the listed holding company, which generates no turnover, had to be calculated.

The CIPC fee for the holding company was based on consolidated turnover. The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants has confirmed in a letter to Astral that it is taking this matter up with the CIPC.

The amount owing to the CIPC was R3,000 per annum, and once the CIPC brought this to our attention we immediately paid the outstanding amount. The JSE said as the amount involved was immaterial, no SENS announcement was required.

It is a pity this article aimed for sensationalism instead of the hard facts.

Daan Ferreira

Chief financial officer, Astral