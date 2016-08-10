LETTER: Zuma is no leader

IT WAS pathetic to hear KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala trying to justify the beating the ANC took in the elections by attacking critics of President Jacob Zuma and talking about his leadership skills, saying it was not fair to attribute blame for the decline of the ANC to Zuma as it may have lost votes in other provinces, but not in KZN.

What leadership skills? This guy did not even know for a few years what was happening in the backyard at his homestead. He claims he was not aware of the R246m upgrades.

A few hours later, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and Gauteng leader Paul Mashatile admitted that Nkandla, the Guptas and other scandals associated with the president did have a material effect on the results as they became political fodder and were exploited by the DA.

The sooner the ANC recognises that Zuma and the policies associated with him, and all the scandals, are the reason for its decline and do something about it, the sooner they will shape up and — we hope — take control of our economic development.

My question, though, remains: will the CEO of this country resign, as would have been the case in any western democracy, as the election results were clearly a referendum on his leadership? His past actions have shown that I should not hold my breath.

Jean Michel

Bryanston