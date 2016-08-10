LETTER: Voters more mature

THE real message of the outcome of the fifth municipal elections since 1994 is that our young democracy has come of age.

Traditional party political affiliation is no longer the deciding factor in the casting of votes, and this bodes well for the future.

As expected, the ANC paid the price for poor leadership, which in turn led to poor service delivery.

President Jacob Zuma has become the trump card of the opposition (pun intended) and it will be interesting to see whether the ANC has finally got that message.

Credit must also go to the official opposition, the DA, which has proved that quality leadership makes a tangible difference where the party is in power.

Empty promises or blaming the past for all our problems are no longer enough for the electorate.

The voters also realised that a vote for smaller parties that cannot deliver is a wasted vote.

The fact that the Freedom Front Plus could not make any impression even in this political climate indicates that the Afrikaner community realises that the only way to play a constructive role in the country is to move away from an exclusive approach and find new inclusive majorities with similar-minded people.

Before the elections, the ANC and DA were not in favour of forming coalitions with each other, but realities may change their attitude.

For the DA, the EFF would very likely be a problematic, if not impossible, bed mate.

The main reason for opposing an ANC-DA coalition is the fact that it would decrease pressure on the ANC. However, the ANC will also lose face by having to govern together with its main rival and strongest critic.

The interests of the electorate and ability to deliver should be the main driving force behind any decision on suitable coalition partners.

Dawie Jacobs

Pretoria