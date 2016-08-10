LETTER: Let’s remember who built Pretoria

FRANNY Rabkin’s column (Judges’ claws come out in Pretoria street name case, August 2) refers. I understand that there are some names that could cause people great pain.

That is not necessarily a reason to rename something, though.

The name "Dachau" conjures up unspeakable horror. The name remains, though, as do a number of buildings on the site, which has been turned into a museum, similar to what happened on Robben Island. Today, these places stand as monuments to the human spirit that survived them. Lusaka still has a Cairo Road — clearly a nod to Cecil Rhodes’s ambition for the British to dominate from Cape to Cairo. History is very much entwined with place names.

The rough rule of thumb I came up with for myself is as follows: you build it, you name it. That said, I don’t have much beef with changing Eastern Boulevard in Cape Town to Nelson Mandela Boulevard. There was no particular significance attached to the former name. But Afrikaners built Pretoria, so changing too many names there is like trying to erase from memory the people who built the city, and it does not sit well with me whatever eloquent reasons the majority of the Constitutional Court judges came up with. For better or worse, Afrikaners are part of the fabric of this society as well.

Khufu built the Great Pyramid in Giza 4,500 years ago, and for the most part, it is still known as the Great Pyramid of Khufu. I think that is how it should be. Would you attribute a book to a different writer or a painting to a different artist? Imagine: a Van Gogh suddenly becomes a Picasso. The Constitutional Court agrees, because Van Gogh was allegedly a racist. That is well nigh laughable. So, please don’t disregard the builders of Pretoria.

The good should be celebrated and the bad remembered, so that we can learn from it.

Wynand van Zyl

Via e-mail