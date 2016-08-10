LETTER: ANC losing its charm

IN AN article about the local elections, Institute of Race Relations policy fellow John Kane-Berman claims that the "spell is broken".

That at least is certain: the spell is broken because the charm of the ANC as the party of liberation will not work its magic in future. If, indeed, it worked much in these local government elections.

The question, however, is whether the mould is broken: the ingrained habit of a generation voting ANC that can be handed down for a couple of generations more.

Who can tell about that?

Here are only a few of many more questions to ponder before the national elections that are next on SA’s timetable:

• The ANC has received not a defeat, but a powerful wake-up call. Will it learn from it, as Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa promised at the IEC results centre, and stage a big comeback, or will it slide further into division and faction-fighting? How much is that affected by keeping President Jacob Zuma on and/or finding a unity candidate who will also make a sound president?

• The DA has received a remarkable boost from the voters. Will the DA membership and the party’s future chances now build faster than before, as more people think about what has happened and see that what they were told was impossible, is possible?

• This election has been like no other, and an outstanding success for SA’s young democracy.

In spite of the continuing support of the media, will or can a "revolutionary" EFF have any future in a strengthening constitutional state? What are the political consequences of its fall, should this happen?

• Have we seen the end of dozens of tiny parties and the start of a real move in the direction of a two-party democracy: government and opposition?

Paul Whelan

Umhlanga