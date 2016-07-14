LETTER: World leaders wanted

THE parental advice, "if you want to know the time, ask a policeman", summarised my privileged, middle-class view of life. Last week’s headlines made me realise again how lucky I have been. How can a nation progress from police officers fatally shooting black men, followed by a sniper killing five policemen, then the sniper being killed by an explosives-laden robot? What leadership can take such a world forward?

What more could US President Barack Obama have done? Closer to home, can we confidently give such security to our grandchildren?

Two decades ago, historian and columnist Paul Johnson wrote about "wimps, mediocrities, nonentities and rogues" — a gallery of world leaders, many of whom were indecisive, unimaginative and lacking in convictions of any kind. He contrasted them with leaders such as Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and other great and wise men, "civilised, well-read, of strong principles, with a definite sense of public obligation".

The US, the UK and SA are in the process of electing leaders. Are these the virtues our systems seek us to identify? Or are charisma, popularity and the power to stir the masses or to manipulate the media the more powerful suits?

My readings about leaders domestically such as Albert Luthuli, Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu encouraged me to believe that a moral and prosperous rainbow nation was a possibility.

How can we (and indeed the US and UK) now find a leader who will create a surge of grassroots insistence on rectitude and achievement and who is neither inadequate nor a "plausible rogue"?

Mark Henning

Bryanston