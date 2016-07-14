LETTER: Rethink on electricity

BEFORE we get too excited about Eskom’s improved performance we should look at the implications of the astonishing increase in the capital costs of the new power stations.

Medupi’s costs have risen from R105bn to R135bn — 28.6%! Kusile’s costs have soared 36.6% from R118bn to R160bn. Eskom excludes interest during construction from its calculation and, given the long delays, the interest bill is going to be large.

But here’s the thing. The extra R72bn in capital costs (more when interest is added) means electricity from the new power station will cost a lot more than we have been told.

That means it will also cost significantly more than the electricity from the new wind and solar farms, while electricity from rooftop solar will cost far less than the power that comes to us from Eskom via the municipalities. The economics of electricity production have changed and they will continue to change.

The time for a radical rethink is long overdue.

Janine Myburgh

President, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry