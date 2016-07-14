LETTER: Lack of consequences

AUDITOR-general Kimi Makwetu is correct to be concerned about the lack of consequences for poor governance (Auditor-general looks for ways to strengthen powers, July 11).

Audit outcomes exposing massive corruption and large amounts of fruitless and wasteful expenditure certainly warrant more than one day’s bad headlines for the councils, politicians and officials exposed.

However, the problem does not lie in a lack of powers — legislation such as the Municipal Finance Management Act, the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Audit Act all outline serious consequences for wrongdoing ranging from criminal prosecution to civil recovery.

The real problem is that we lack a consequence framework, and officials and politicians exposed in these findings and reports are very seldom disciplined, let alone prosecuted.

The letters "ANC" might as well stand for Absolutely No Consequences. Nothing else could explain how former correctional services head Linda Mti can pop up in Nelson Mandela Bay as the metro police chief despite serious findings of misappropriation of millions of rand by the Special Investigating Unit.

Far too often, corrupt officials and politicians just move on to the next council or department to continue with their nefarious deeds.

Until we start jailing wrongdoers, pursuing civil recovery and blacklisting offenders from employment by any sphere of government through a national register of corrupt officials, we will never curb the scourge of corruption that robs our country of already scarce resources.

John Steenhuisen MP

Chief Whip of the Official Opposition