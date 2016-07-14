LETTER: It is not all doom and gloom in SA

RYAN Ravens in "Government has a lot to start fixing to dodge downgrade" (July 12) appears to lack faith in measures announced by the Treasury to avoid a (sovereign) downgrade.

Our work is cut out if we are to satisfy ratings agencies by December. But our obsession with what these agencies may or may not think of us should not blind us from recognising outstanding achievements of our hard-earned democracy.

SA is a stable democracy, with a strong financial sector and strong law-enforcement agencies. The frequent community protests including the recent unrest in Tshwane, are understandably a cause for concern, but should not cast any doubt on the economic progress made so far.

It has been a year since we last experienced load shedding. Eskom has recorded an annual profit of R4.6bn from R200m the previous year and declared that power supply is stable for the foreseeable future. This is cause for celebration. Turmoil in developed countries such as the US and UK never impacts severely on their credit ratings.

In the US, Donald Trump is within reach of the White House. This is a man who has been described as temperamentally unfit to run a country and whose reckless utterances are felt all over the world. He has picked on Muslims, Mexicans and the Chinese. That a character like Trump could be assuming the reins of the world superpower should be worrying for the ratings agencies.

The Brexit vote shook the UK’s political leadership to the core. David Cameron resigned as prime minister. These are signs of serious political and economic instability, but that seems to have had minimal effect on the UK’s credit ratings.

SA is nowhere near the crisis developing in those countries, yet it is almost like a foregone conclusion that we are going to be downgraded. It is about time we have faith in our economy. SA remains a favourable investment destination on the continent, thanks to our world-class infrastructure. Even if we were downgraded, some keen investors may find our growth potential more appealing than the risk factors.

Peter Monyuku

Wendywood