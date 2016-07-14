LETTER: Brexit like Nenegate

"BREXIT? We don’t know about it," said International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Not exactly the kind of leadership we expect from the government when markets are in a tizzy state with business confidence stuttering along.

Her comments are a reminder that political and economic uncertainty is not just a South African trait. There are parallels between Brexit and our own Nenegate crisis of 2015.

The political decisions of David Cameron, like those of President Jacob Zuma in sacking Nene, have had a drastic effect on the economy. Like the rand post-Nenegate, the pound hit a 30-year low against the dollar following Brexit.

Brexit will require great leadership. Business in the UK, like in SA, must come forward and engage with the government.

Brexits and Nenegates will come and go with serious consequences. But like any relationship, if you are only dealing with the major breakdowns, it is an indictment on the work that has not been done in the interim. That is where SA is failing.

Let us not wait for the next political earthquake to speak up as business leaders. Let us speak up, hold the government accountable and assist where we can on delivering growth for SA.

Adam Craker

Johannesburg