LETTER: News headlines should reflect the content of the report

THE newspaper Michael Bagraim is too polite to refer to is clearly The Cape Times, which regularly uses the headline trick to manipulate the news (Speaking ugly truth, June 9). As Bargraim says, every journalist knows that few readers get past the headline or at best the first paragraph (excluding Business Day readers of course).

When, for instance, the Cape Times was recently sanctioned by the Ombudsman for two serious contraventions but cleared of a minor one the headline was "Cape Times Cleared", and when it was forced into settlement to avoid its day in court for its disgraceful treatment of its erstwhile editor Alide Dasnois its headline was "Cape Times Vindicated".

I recently complained to the Onbudsman about a headline — "Tafelberg Joy for Blacks", where the story never once mentioned "blacks", in respect of a contravention of 5.1 (reference to race only permitted when strictly relevant and in the public interest) and 1.1 (headlines should reflect the content if the report ) of The Press Code.

Although the Ombudsman conceded that the contraventions occurred he found against me because he thought it "did not cause anybody any harm". In what may be a test for the creditability of media self regulation, in particular whether the Ombudsman’s decisions must be rational and subject to the principles of legality, the matter is up for appeal within the system.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town