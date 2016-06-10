LETTER: Misleading stats on white-owned farmland offer very little value

I wish to respond to Prof Ben Cousins’ article (Why SA needs fresh ideas to make land reform a reality, June 6).

First of all, it is unclear where the statistic of 86-million hectares of white-owned farmland was obtained from; this is highly misleading because it includes vast tracts of land owned by mining companies, forestry companies, municipalities, road departments and — worse still — all ground purchased privately by blacks since 1994. This ground cannot be described as "white-owned farmland" so must be excluded from this figure. Therefore, as a base statistic, this has little value and must be recalculated.

Secondly, while the article states correctly that only 28% of our land receives rainfall in excess of 600mm per annum, and goes on to state correctly that only 16.7-million hectares are arable, it fails to understand the significance of this. Of the 16.7-million hectares of arable land, roughly half is already in black hands in the former homelands or has been transferred to the state or to black restitution beneficiaries.

The other half forms the basis of the 20% of agricultural units that produce 70% to 80% of out agricultural production, and which Prof Cousins is suggesting should be kept intact to attempt to preserve our agricultural output. This means the proposed 200,000 smallholder farmers will all have to be settled in the arid regions of the country.

By my calculations each smallholder farmer would obtain only 250ha, in environments that would, at best, permit him or her to run 35 head of cattle, or in areas like the Kalahari, only 12 head of cattle — provided there was water available for this. In our more arid regions, carrying capacity varies from one livestock unit per 7ha to one unit per 20ha. These farmers would all be condemned to lives of hopeless poverty, with the result that most would abandon these farms in a short time, unless the taxpayers could afford to pay for them to stay.

If the government retained ownership of the ground, it is predictable that the beneficiaries would strip the asset before leaving, but if they obtained ownership, most would sell. Left to the markets, the whole process of consolidation would happen all over again; it was the markets that caused it to happen in the first place.

However, during this process, most of SA’s beef, mutton, wool and mohair production would be lost, as would all our game farms. The loss of food and export products, as well as real agricultural expertise, would be disastrous enough, but the domino effect on all other businesses in the platteland would be devastating. God help our cities then.

One thing is for sure: if our government did find the huge sum of money required to buy out roughly 50-million hectares of arid farmland, the act of transferring that ground to smallholder farmers would surely go down in history as one of the most astonishing cases of national self-destruction, rivalled only by the destruction of the Gulags by Josef Stalin in the 1930s, and by the destruction of the farming industry by Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe during the first decade of this century.

Ernest Pringle

Agri SA