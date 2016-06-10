LETTER: Even if one concedes SA is democracy, it’s ‘hugely expensive’ one

ANTHONY Butler’s tinge of doubt about democracy is interesting, but I doubt whether any meaningful debate will ensue (Time to say where each stands on democracy, June 3). As Pat Buchanan stated, "America has brought nations democracy by bombing them from 40,000 feet."

In SA too, democracy was seen as the ultimate way of eliminating the Afrikaner nation politically, militarily and economically. After 1994, the state, public companies and even the privatised Sasol — once derided as a white elephant but now the country’s largest taxpayer — were seen as spoils of war, to be freely looted or to provide a Hollywood lifestyle to the victors.

Until the First World War, most of Europe did not have democracy, so it is a fairly recent phenomenon, otherwise associated with the American and French revolutions. England managed to strike a balance between preserving the old feudal elite and allowing commoners to vote. Still, TV programmes glorifying the English class system, such as Downton Abbey, draw record audiences as Englishmen still dream of becoming a butler and cleaning some gentleman’s shoes or serving tea to her ladyship in a drawing room.

Being Machiavellians and sometimes even terrorists like the ANC-SACP, moral issues have little suasion when it comes to the purveyors of "democracy". Their main argument seems to be that it is good for business.

I am not sure that a system of ethnic domination such as we have in SA, including hostility and institutionalised discrimination towards minorities, fits the modern definition of democracy. However, even if one concedes that SA is a democracy, it is still hugely expensive.

Not only do we spend billions on elections that are barely disguised racial censuses, but the so-called elected leaders drain hundreds of billions from the economy through corruption, profligacy, populism and bad decision-making. It seems democracy quickly leads to kakistocracy — the rule of the worst.

Ironically, SA maintains a full parallel system of tribal rule from the apartheid days in the form of 700 paid tribal chiefs and other hereditary rulers. So in a sense we are paying for both systems.

Butler wants "activists" to voice their opinions on democracy. That is another aspect of democracy: the decline in tolerance and diversity of opinions, with zealots and social justice warriors hounding and persecuting anyone that deviates from the central orthodoxy. Ironically, "activists" seem to take their cue from Louis XIV, who banned both Jansenism and Protestantism in 17th century France.

Zimbabwe has shown how a democratically elected elite can deplete the resources of an entire country. Our only hope is that when the South African system finally collapses under the weight of its ruling class, the process will be relatively painless, such as the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Dan Roodt

Johannesburg