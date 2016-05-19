LETTER: Trust in the people

ANTHONY Butler (It is hard to make sense of UK politics, May 13), rather condescendingly parrots the conventional wisdom on a possible Brexit. Like much of the political elite and their clerisy, he fundamentally misunderstands the forces and the attraction behind a Brexit.

With all the fearmongering, risk aversion and doom prophecies, the pro-EU camp represents a fundamentally pessimistic and negative vision, specifically as this vision relates to the British people. Brussels, eurocrats and the pro-EU lobby have consistently had nothing but contempt for ordinary Europeans.

When electorates across Europe rejected various treaties, the response was fury, followed by immediate measures to reverse democratic mandates. They routinely describe their own citizens as xenophobic, Islamophobic, fascist, untrustworthy, simple-minded populists who are backward for not accepting supranational imposed bailouts, not changing their constitutions, expressing concerns over immigration, raising cultural concerns and not following the latest dictate from Brussels.

Butler’s article is in good company. No wonder across Europe, there is very little appetite for this condescending, undemocratic, elitist and ultimately unpopular project, as manifest in the low election turnouts for the European Parliament. As usual, the political establishment and their clerisy, comfortable in their bubbles, are tone deaf to this institutional distrust and dressed-up solidarity towards the European demos.

The attraction behind a Brexit is the positive vision of local democracy and trust in the people to determine their futures, not a bunch of eurocrats in Brussels.

Helgard Muller

Via e-mail