LETTER: State’s assertions make no sense

THERE are many reasons for South Africans to be concerned about the country’s future, but the most important and irritating is the state’s propensity for treating its citizens as complete idiots with pronouncements that make no sense at all. Let’s deal with just one example.

Some financial institutions and other service providers decided to suspend their services to the Gupta family’s Oakbay company.

The ANC declared that this might frighten foreign investors away (first idiocy), and the Cabinet appointed a three-person ministerial team to engage the banks — ANC-speak for putting pressure on these institutions to reverse their decision.

Far from frightening investors away, the banks’ decision displays good financial governance that would attract foreign investment.

Two ministers met Standard Bank, which suggested that in the interests of transparency, the discussion be made public. The response from the ANC to this investor-friendly suggestion was that the Cabinet will, in due course, decide if and what should be said. Second idiocy — investors like open and transparent governance.

Third idiocy — if the ANC is really worried about foreign investment, it should convince the president to deny, in no uncertain terms, the rumours surrounding Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. A finance minister under threat is no way of inviting foreign investment.

This is a sufficiently important issue to be said by the president, not a spokesman.

Fourth idiocy — the absence of support for the finance minister in his struggle to correct a number of fiscal problems confronting the state, such as unaffordable nuclear plants; dysfunctional state enterprises and more. Not a word from Jacob Zuma on any of these, but we are meant to believe the decision on Oakbay threatens foreign investment.

If jobs are threatened, I suggest the ANC tell Oakbay to repatriate their billions from Dubai.

If necessary, sell the recently acquired mansion, or borrow from the Bank of Baroda.

Max Leipold

Hermanus