LETTER: Silence about rape

19 May 2016 - 07:00
Juge Mabel Jansen. Picture: SUPPLIED
THE numerous voices of outrage raised against Judge Mabel Jansen are instructive.

Radio station call-ins, letters to the editor — all shout and scream about race, but there is absolute silence about rape.

The conversation between Gillian Schutte and Judge Jansen took place privately a long time ago.

What does it say about Schutte, who has only gone public now? She has form in this regard too.

To be clear: I absolutely agree with Rhoda Kadalie on this. Those lefties who suffer from enormous white guilt and scream at the learned judge: "Hang her! Kill her! Tear her down," reek of hypocrisy. For the rest, I have nothing but contempt.

I am not scared to stand up and say: for shame.

Mark Lowe
Durban

