LETTER: Remove Zuma despot

I AM increasingly angered to witness the ANC caucus standing limply by while an obvious despot, who dares call himself president, continues unchecked with his patently devious agenda. The hallmark of the Jacob Zuma presidency has been his overwhelming drive to benefit himself, above all else, while at the same time displaying a total disregard for the country and its people.

It is a sad reality that those who continue to support his tenure are either beneficiaries of his corrupt leadership, or alternatively, are too blinkered to realise the devastating cost to the future prosperity of the many. The ongoing attack on Pravin Gordhan says it all. Zuma is quite obviously prepared to destroy the economic future of our country to fill his own thirsty wallet, while at the same time lining the pockets of his corrupt cronies, who he has deliberately shoehorned into positions of influence.

Under these circumstances, it has to be the patriotic duty of those within the ANC who have even the remotest belief in good governance and integrity, to rid themselves of the Zuma disaster that stands in the way of our collective future. In the national interest, it is the duty of the ANC to take him out. The alternative is an economic meltdown with no winners — except Zuma and his cronies.

AR Viljoen

Elgin