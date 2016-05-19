LETTER: Ideology costs us

Neels Blom’s analysis on higher education (We cannot allow the state near our kids, May 16) is excellent as it identifies key weaknesses that cause the decline of our higher education system and hence, in the longer term, our economy.

The adherence of the South African Communist Party-heavy ANC leadership to discredited ideologies has cost us dearly.

It promises to destroy SA’s ability to rebuild and grow our economy after the disastrous regimes we have been subjected to.

If Blom’s flyfishing abilities match his ability to comment, then I believe the fish should be careful.

David Blyth

Via e-mail