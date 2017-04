BEFORE Steven Friedman starts to criticise judges, he should acquaint himself with the Criminal Procedure Act (Do we want a system that allows a judge to separate justice and the law? March 16). Janusz Walus was entitled to parole after 15 years’ incarceration already. There was absolutely no room to refuse him that any longer.

Such an unfounded attack on the judiciary cannot be justified.

Dr Loammi Wolf

Democracy for Peace, Herne, Germany