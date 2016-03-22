LETTER: Powering up costs

THE Department of Energy’s renewable energy procurement programme has been a great success. It has attracted nearly R200bn of investment that we will pay for over the next few decades by paying somewhat more for our electricity.

However, something no one likes to talk about is the technical risk of these technologies. Most of them have expected lifetimes of about 25 years, but few installations have been around for much longer than 15 years.

This is particularly true of the solar towers, huge arrays of mirrors that focus the sun’s heat on a boiler on top of a high tower. We have ordered some 600MW capacity of solar thermal power, at a cost of R53bn, and it is expected to be able to produce about 2.3TWh per annum (we use about 1,200TWh in total from all sources).

We will pay about R3.50/kWh, which is of the same order of cost as that generated by our diesel-fired turbines, but the heat produced during the day can be stored to generate power at night.

The Wall Street Journal reports the biggest solar tower project in the world, Ivanpah — more than 300,000 mirrors and three 150m towers — cannot deliver its expected 377MW. The plant may be forced to close.

We need to be able to monitor what our own plants are doing. The Department of Energy is decidedly unhelpful — it publishes no data on just what our R200bn is doing.

Prof Philip Lloyd

Rosebank, Cape Town