LETTER: No longer proud of SA

THE disclosures of the past couple of days officially confirm that SA is broken. The African National Congress (ANC), in its greed, incompetence and utter gangsterism has brought us to the brink.

Commentators for too long have skirted issues and been so politically correct that the truth seldom surfaces. Let’s now call it like it is.

We, as a country, have had to watch scandals from former president Thabo Mbeki’s arms deal to the current Zuma crisis, as we hang our heads in utter disbelief and shame. No longer am I a proud South African; it will take an awful lot to restore any sense of pride in my country.

The real culprits seldom see justice, and I doubt that President Zuma and his cronies will suffer as they should. Jail terms for all concerned should be the least of their punishment.

The ANC will emerge from the next election with a majority, as the majority of its supporters are illiterate and undiscerning voter fodder who will put it back in power.

If this was a functioning democracy, the entire ANC leadership would be out on the streets come the next election, but this is Africa, where corruption and maladministration are accepted, as is demonstrated in all too many countries.

In my view, the entire Cabinet are complicit in this current mess, but watch as they deny, lie and plead innocence and a false sense of shock.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail