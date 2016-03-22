Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Guptas must sue

22 March 2016 - 07:00 AM
From left: Ajay Gupta younger brother Atul Gupta and Oakbay MD Jagdish Parekh and Duduzane Zuma , who is a son of the president. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
THE Guptas say Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas is lying about them having offered him the position of minister of finance. If that is so, what Mr Jonas said was highly defamatory of the Guptas.

If what he said was untrue, why don’t they sue him for defamation? If they fail to do so, we will all know that he was telling the truth.

And if the Guptas sue Mr Jonas, I am sure President Jacob Zuma will be glad to arrange for the state to pay the legal bills of his honourable deputy finance minister.

Let’s see how it all unfolds.

J Price
Via e-mail

