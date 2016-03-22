LETTER: Boost ties with Israel

IT IS interesting that the closer Islamic terrorism gets to SA, the more the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and fellow travellers become out of their depth and find themselves on the wrong side of events.

Note its apoplectically desperate response to the fact that the Department of International Relations and Co-operation has had a productive discussion with the Israeli foreign ministry, together with both countries’ ambassadors. No doubt the fact that Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya are closer to us than Mali may have reminded our officials that Israel is the security consultant of choice in Africa, to say nothing of the mutual trade benefits (currently in favour of SA) and the transfer of water and agricultural and other technologies that would flow from more co-operation.

Isn’t it time the African National Congress stopped sending out Israel-hate messages, pandering to what it (probably erroneously) thinks is a Muslim vote-catcher, and instead takes full advantage of Israeli ties, as have most developing countries in addition to fellow Brics members China and India, who are among the most open enthusiasts?

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town