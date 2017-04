COLUMNIST Steven Friedman may not be aware that Catholic social teaching, to quote from one tradition, posits that "natural law, in conferring rights, also imposes duties. For example, the right to live involves the duty to preserve one’s life".

It is perhaps one of the major causes of our current problems that the inextricable link between rights and duties has not been stressed enough since 1994, to say nothing of earlier times.

Paul Goller

Ekurhuleni