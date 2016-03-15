LETTER: Politicians spoil unity

WATCHING the South African cricket team performing as a unit suggests that our country is more than capable of doing what we have to do together.

We operate together, as one, to achieve a common objective.

As an added bonus, we have discovered a new national hero in Kagiso Rabada.

The only spoilers in this equation are the politicians who are determined to drive a wedge between us and a unified approach to nation-building.

The classic example was the semifinal of the one-day Cricket World Cup, where our dumb and loud-mouthed sports minister managed to ruin our chance of cricketing glory.

I rest my case — I believe we would be infinitely better off without them.

AR Viljoen

Elgin