LETTER: Blind intention

F Greyling misses a much more important inconsistency in columnist Jonny Steinberg’s article in praise of affirmative action (Really, Mr Steinberg? March 8).

While it was dishonest of Mr Blatch to fake the votes, he did so with the intention of ensuring that the best candidate (in his opinion) was nominated.

The problem with affirmative action as it is practised in this country is that it operates in defiance of the meritocratic outcome.

Michael Fridjhon

Via e-mail