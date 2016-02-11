Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxing tail-wagging

11 February 2016 - 07:00

ONCE again, we see how the "tail is wagging the dog" (Presidency in race to placate Cosatu on tax, February 8). The government makes a decision, it is passed through the legislative process and the trade union movement moves in to reverse it.

It has almost become a sport in SA where an employee gets into debt and looks for an easy way out.

Invariably, this would be to resign, get a lump sum payout from the pension fund, use the money to pay off the debt and then not be able to earn a monthly salary. This sport has led to much misery.

Michael Bagraim
Labour spokesman, Democratic Alliance

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
EDITORIAL: Optimum deal way off optimal
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA is now a proxy democracy
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Failure to sign Fica amendment ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.