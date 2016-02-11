LETTER: Taxing tail-wagging

ONCE again, we see how the "tail is wagging the dog" (Presidency in race to placate Cosatu on tax, February 8). The government makes a decision, it is passed through the legislative process and the trade union movement moves in to reverse it.

It has almost become a sport in SA where an employee gets into debt and looks for an easy way out.

Invariably, this would be to resign, get a lump sum payout from the pension fund, use the money to pay off the debt and then not be able to earn a monthly salary. This sport has led to much misery.

Michael Bagraim

Labour spokesman, Democratic Alliance