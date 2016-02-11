LETTER: Preparations needed for Zika virus

WE MAY be heading into autumn, but that does not mean that we are at a lower risk when it comes to the Zika virus (World health body alarmed over spread of Zika, February 4). One subspecies of the Aedes mosquito (aegypti) thrives in tropical and subtropical zones, but the other subspecies — Aedes albopictus — has adapted to survive and flourish at cooler temperatures.

Perhaps it also spreads by way of sex, but the principal manner of transmission is mosquito bites.

Rapid transmission rates are currently confined to South America, on which basis the World Health Organisation has declared an international emergency. But these mosquitoes can easily travel because of the global trade in second-hand tyres, which are ideal for breeding. All it takes is water in a container for mosquitoes to deposit larvae.

There are ways of dealing with the destruction of larvae (environmental sanitation, larvicides, biological and chemical applications, and physical control, using traps). There are also ways of dealing with adult mosquitoes. And then, with proper inspection at ports of entry, suspect items can be easily dealt with too.

But to do any of this requires a surveillance and monitoring system alert to the presence of the Zika mosquito and, more importantly, any infected individual.

I recently wrote to the chairwoman of the parliamentary health committee, Lindelwa Dunjwa, to invite Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to brief the committee on what steps he has taken to prime our disease-surveillance system.

Dr Wilmot James, MP

Democratic Alliance spokesman on health