Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Post Office praise

11 February 2016 - 07:00

WHAT a pleasure it is to give praise to our Post Office after so many years of negative press. On September 26, I sent a parcel containing an item of clothing by airmail (international ordinary parcel) to Christchurch, New Zealand. A tracking number indicated it had arrived on October 6.

Unfortunately, I had inadvertently written the incorrect street number on the address. The recipient, on quoting the tracking number at her local post office in Christchurch, was advised it had already been returned to sender in SA. Four months later, I collected a registered parcel at Benmore Post Office. It was the returned parcel; the packaging a little worse for wear, but all there.

Mark Barnes will have an easy ride as CEO if this is the service we are now receiving.

Trish Gordon James
River Club

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
EDITORIAL: Optimum deal way off optimal
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA is now a proxy democracy
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Failure to sign Fica amendment ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.