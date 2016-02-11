LETTER: Post Office praise

WHAT a pleasure it is to give praise to our Post Office after so many years of negative press. On September 26, I sent a parcel containing an item of clothing by airmail (international ordinary parcel) to Christchurch, New Zealand. A tracking number indicated it had arrived on October 6.

Unfortunately, I had inadvertently written the incorrect street number on the address. The recipient, on quoting the tracking number at her local post office in Christchurch, was advised it had already been returned to sender in SA. Four months later, I collected a registered parcel at Benmore Post Office. It was the returned parcel; the packaging a little worse for wear, but all there.

Mark Barnes will have an easy ride as CEO if this is the service we are now receiving.

Trish Gordon James

River Club