LETTER: Many dams since ’94

I AGREE with Peter Bruce that we should learn from past experience (Jacob Zuma’s last shot, February 5). To do that, though, we need to understand that experience, or we will get the wrong end of the stick.

So, it is unfortunate that he states as fact that only one dam (De Hoop) has been built from scratch since 1994. The Berg River Dam significantly increased supplies to Cape Town; the Spring Grove Dam does the same for the eThekwini region. The Inyaka and Nandoni dams supply rural communities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, respectively. Qedusizi Dam protects Ladysmith from floods.

This is in addition to the Mohale Dam in Lesotho, built by a binational partnership to meet South African needs, and a significant number of private dams, such as the Bivane Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal, which is protecting a large community from the effects of the current drought. The bulk of the investment for these projects was raised in the market by the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority.

Mr Bruce also misses the more important lessons that can be drawn from community conflict around the De Hoop Dam. Originally, water was to be pumped to supply the 1-million-odd people who subsist on the desolate Nebo Plateau as part of Eskom’s Project Lima pumped storage scheme. In 2008, that project was frozen, as regulatory travails prevented Eskom from doing its job of providing cheap and reliable electricity (which is ironic, because it would have helped integrate solar and wind renewables into the system).

The cancellation left the communities of Nebo high and dry because their municipalities do not have the resources to build and fund the pumping works. It is hardly surprising they are angry and frustrated.

But the real question is why we still have 1-million people living on barren hillsides with no prospect of economic inclusion; why are we apparently still happy to set in concrete this apartheid legacy as long as the poor people are safely out of sight?

And a final question: How come large sections of SA’s better-off community continue to live in happy ignorance of these challenges, as illustrated by Mr Bruce’s poorly informed comments?

Mike Muller

Johannesburg