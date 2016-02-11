LETTER: How will Zuma pay?

I HAVE some simple questions with regard to the Nkandla issue that I think are pertinent to the final resolution of this matter.

If President Jacob Zuma has to pay back some of the money, where will he get it from, as at this stage it would appear to be in the region of R20m?

Mr Zuma has always contended that he has a bond on his house, but I don’t recall ever seeing the value of the bond, when it was taken out and with which financial institution.

I also don’t recall any details of all the "international and local politicians" he said have been entertained at Nkandla, never mind those who were apparently accommodated.

And who will be liable for all the legal costs that have accumulated during his and the African National Congress’s denial of his liability for nonsecurity costs accrued by the state in Nkandla?

Mike Edwards

Johannesburg