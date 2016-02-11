Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How will Zuma pay?

11 February 2016 - 07:00

I HAVE some simple questions with regard to the Nkandla issue that I think are pertinent to the final resolution of this matter.

If President Jacob Zuma has to pay back some of the money, where will he get it from, as at this stage it would appear to be in the region of R20m?

Mr Zuma has always contended that he has a bond on his house, but I don’t recall ever seeing the value of the bond, when it was taken out and with which financial institution.

I also don’t recall any details of all the "international and local politicians" he said have been entertained at Nkandla, never mind those who were apparently accommodated.

And who will be liable for all the legal costs that have accumulated during his and the African National Congress’s denial of his liability for nonsecurity costs accrued by the state in Nkandla?

Mike Edwards
Johannesburg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
EDITORIAL: Optimum deal way off optimal
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA is now a proxy democracy
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Failure to sign Fica amendment ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.