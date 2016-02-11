LETTER: Growth of SA’s economy depends solely on TVET system

I HAVE noted the content of Dr Emmanuel Matsebatlela’s letter (Degrees of confusion, February 8), which I find to be incorrect and misleading to our youth and the public. Below is factual information on the Decade of the Artisan, which I am leading as the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.

1. There is a continuous need for suitably qualified artisans to sustain industries and support economic growth within SA. In a range of national strategies, the need for artisans has been elevated and identified as a priority area for skills development. While the National Development Plan indicates that by 2030 the country should be producing 30,000 qualified artisans per year, this target has been brought forward by the 2014-20 medium term strategic framework to March 31 2026.

2. At present, the country is producing on average 13,000 qualified artisans per year and the number has to more than double in the next 11 years leading up to 2026, and reach 30,000 by 2030. I usually place emphasis on the fact that to meet this set target, a mind-shift of youth and parents has to change to view artisanship as a career of choice and dispel the stereotypical thinking that seeks to suggest post-school education and training actually means university education only. For the economy to advance, many artisans must be developed.

3. This government expects that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges should become the cornerstone of the country’s acute skills shortage, hence the emphasis on the TVET system. I do also stress that this should not mean university education is less important but that there are a variety of university qualifications that are just not relevant for the economy.

In 2014, the Higher Education and Training minister released a list of 100 occupations in high demand in SA; this after thorough consultation processes with stakeholders and especially industry. We now have an instrument we can use to channel our learners correctly to career opportunities that will lead them straight to employment.

Law, unfortunately, is not a scarce skill and the discussion was along the lines of scarce and critical skills. There is no doubt, however, that some of our students should pursue law as a career choice, especially maritime law in light of government’s plans to pursue the Blue Economy, or what we call the "oceans economy"; but it cannot be that the majority of our youth pursue qualifications that are not deemed scarce and critical.

In essence, the number of unemployed graduates in this country is alarmingly high. Partly, this can be attributed to the lack of career counseling and guidance, especially to learners who are still in the schooling system. Almost 50% of the occupations that are in high demand are artisan related. In fact, it is our strong view that by 2030 at the latest we should have a ratio of three TVET students to one university student, a change from current picture where we have more students in the university system than in the TVET system.

It is true that we need universities to build a strong knowledge-based economy, but the growth of our economy rests solely on the shoulders of the TVET system. The Decade of the Artisan (2014-2024) is an aggressive advocacy campaign and a flagship project of the ministry. I will continue to crisscross the country to promote the list of 100 occupations in high demand, I will continue to promote TVET colleges as institutions of first choice and I will stop at nothing to give counsel to our young people on the careers they should pursue so their employment prospects can be improved.

I will be extending an invitation to Dr Matsebatlela to join me in one of my stakeholder engagements with employers, grade 9-12 learners and the public so that he understands within context what we are trying to do.

Lastly, there is a need to ensure the continuous upgrade of skills in the workforce, to help ensure a measurable increase in the intermediate skills pool, especially in artisan, technician and related occupations attributable to increased capacity at education and training institutions and increased workplace experiential learning opportunities.

Mduduzi Manana, MP

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training