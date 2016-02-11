Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fewer mine jobs lost

11 February 2016 - 07:00

ONE SHOULD not downplay the difficult times facing the mining sector in SA and the likelihood of job losses this year. But the statistics you give in your editorial comment (Zwane missed an opportunity, February 9) do not accord with the records of employment published by the Department of Mineral Resources.

You refer to "143,000 job losses in mining in the past five years".

The official statistics show a decline of 22,000 in the period you mention (and a loss of 50,000 mining jobs since the most recent high point in 2012). The September 2015 employment figures record a total of 477,321 mineworkers in SA.

Martin Nicol
Claremont

