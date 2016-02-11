LETTER: ANC prefers anarchy

PETER Bruce is absolutely on the money in his assessment of SA’s current malaise (Jacob Zuma’s last shot at redemption, February 5).

The one vital factor that he overlooked is the key truth that the African National Congress (ANC) government, and least of all its leader, has zero interest in creating a stable and orderly economic environment.

The more chaos that is allowed to flourish in the many facets of government at all levels, the easier it is to engage in rampant stealing and corruption. No room in this equation for private sector salvation. Unfortunate indeed for all of SA and its battered citizens.

AR Viljoen

Via e-mail